Takeover gives firm jobs boost

Roofing company Avonside Group Services has acquired Hipperholme-based eco-roofing specialist Ploughcroft, in a move that will create 25 jobs in the region over the next two years.

Lancashire-based Avonside is aiming to aggressively expand into the domestic Yorkshire market.

Avonside will also take Halifax-based Ploughcroft’s Eco-Roof energy-saving roofing product nationwide for the first time.

Tony Burke, managing director at Avonside, said: “We are extremely pleased to be announcing this exciting acquisition.

“We have been aware of Ploughcroft and its innovative roofing systems for some time now and the deal will not only bring us a best-in-class eco roof solution, but it will allow us to accelerate our expansion into both the Yorkshire, Lancashire and Cheshire markets.

“It is also about introducing Ploughcroft’s unique “roof that pays for itself” to our customers in other regions of the UK.

“Avonside group have recognized for some time that the construction sector must innovate to meet UK carbon saving objectives by 2020, and this acquisition allows us to build on the excellent progress made by Chris, Helen and the team at Ploughcroft.

“We are looking forward to working closely with them to take full advantage of the position they have established.”

Avonside Group Services Limited is one of the UK’s largest specialist roofing contractors with specialist divisions that operate in all major sectors with a forward-thinking vision to deliver best in class roofing.

Ploughcroft will continue to operate under its existing trading name from its headquarters in Hipperholme while founder Chris Hopkins will continue to run the business in a new divisional director role.

Mr Hopkins said: “We are delighted to be joining the Avonside Group, which we believe will allow us to further promote the message of affordable energy efficient roofing systems for the domestic homeowner sector.

“The scale and resource afforded by being a part of one of the UK’s largest roofing contractors will give us the platform to grow substantially and in a sustainable manner.”

Ploughcroft currently has 22 staff and a turnover of £1.6m.