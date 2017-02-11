The rise and rise of Halifax firm Project:ff&e

It’s quite fitting that among Halifax-based Project:ff&e’s most prestigious projects to date is to work on an apartment building that houses the manager, one of the star players and the billionaire owner of Manchester City.

The astonishing success of Project:ff&e, who provide furniture, fittings and equipment for schools, offices and the private rented sector, since it began in 2010 mirrors the rise of the Premier League giants since they were bought out by Sheikh Mansour two years previously.

While City have gone on to win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup since then, Project:ff&e are on track to record a turnover of £25m this year, and hope to be a £35m business within the next two or three years, according to sales and marketing director Mark Triggs: “It was formed in 2010 out of Dean Clough with a staff of three people in a little office, and it’s just evolved.

“It was fighting for any orders it could get at the start. If a school got in touch saying they needed 10 chairs, we would be fighting for that work.

“Dean Clough was brilliant but we wanted our own home. It’s cost £350,000 to refurbish the premises on Harrison Road, which we moved into last month, which were an old mill, but we wanted to bring some life back into the building.”

The company was founded by Jim Shanks, Neil Dimmock and Jamie Watson, all of whom are still involved in the business.

Jamie is the managing director, Jim is the business development director and Neil is the bid director.

Seventy per cent of their 60 staff are from Halifax, while the company also have close links with local colleges, and have seen two people come through their graduate programme.

“We’ve built our success on customer services,” Mark added. “The key has been delivering on projects and building relationships.

“One of our most prestigious jobs has been to work on some apartments in Manchester in which Pep Guardiola, David Silva and Sheikh Mansour of Man City each have a flat. The building houses 237 flats and we’ve fitted out all the kitchens.

“Student accommodation is a big part of the business, and we designed a system called Fortis that means if a tap is left running, the water only drips onto the floor rather than causing any damage to drawers or units.

“That won an industry award from the Furniture Industry Research Association, which was great for a little firm in Halifax.”