Traders set for shopping bonanza

Brighouse shops are set to break records this week set to be the busiest week of the year as shoppers pack into the town for last minute gifts.

With Christmas Day on a Sunday it gives shoppers an extra Saturday of spending, bumping up sales to record highs.

Trading is already reported to be at bumper levels after the hugely successful Victorian Christmas Market at the end of November.

Steven Lord who has two shops in town, Harrison Lord and Lords Photography said: “The Victorian Christmas Market was massively popular this year and provided a great boost to Brighouse shops. But even more encouraging is that spending has remained at record levels ever since.”

Lesley Adams, proprietor of Simply Flowers is another retailer reporting great sales.

“Christmas is always a busy time of year for us. Nearly all the town centre shops are now occupied and at least three quality shops have opened for business last month, Moo Boutique, Direct 2 Mum and Flicker & Fizz which shows that entrepreneurs have spotted just how busy Brighouse has become.”