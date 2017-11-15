VIDEO: Employees at Elland-based A-Safe awarded NVQ's

Over two thirds of employees from A-SAFE’s manufacturing centre have successfully completed NVQ’s.
Fifty-two employees (74 per cent of the workforce) based at the company’s headquarters in Elland completed the qualifications simultaneously. The 12-month courses included an intermediate apprenticeship in Improving Operational Performance, intermediate apprenticeship in Warehouse Operations and a level two NVQ in team leading.
Each course consists of four separate qualifications which equips apprentices with the skills and knowledge to carry out engineering and manufacturing processes at semi-skilled and operator level. During work hours, employees completed coursework, practical work and functional maths and English to achieve the full NVQ apprenticeship certification.
Almost Done!
Registering with Halifax Courier means you're ok with our terms and conditions.