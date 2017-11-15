VIDEO: Employees at Elland-based A-Safe awarded NVQ's

Over two thirds of employees from A-SAFE’s manufacturing centre have successfully completed NVQ’s.

Fifty-two employees (74 per cent of the workforce) based at the company’s headquarters in Elland completed the qualifications simultaneously. The 12-month courses included an intermediate apprenticeship in Improving Operational Performance, intermediate apprenticeship in Warehouse Operations and a level two NVQ in team leading.

Staff from A-Safe in Elland

Each course consists of four separate qualifications which equips apprentices with the skills and knowledge to carry out engineering and manufacturing processes at semi-skilled and operator level. During work hours, employees completed coursework, practical work and functional maths and English to achieve the full NVQ apprenticeship certification.