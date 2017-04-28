What’s up, dock? Pudding competition’s a huge hit

Chefs from across the region were cooking up some tasty treats as Mytholmroyd Community Centre hosted the 2017 Dock Pudding championships last Sunday.

The quirky Calder Valley competition, where the humble leaf is turned into a culinary delight, dates back to 1971 and was won by contest veteran Doris Hirst who said she was ‘over the moon’.

World Doc Pudding champs, Mytholmroyd Community Centre

“I was persuaded at the last minute to enter and I’m absolutely delighted, everybody was very interested in buying my recipe,” she said.

Centre chairman Richard Marshall described this year’s entrants as excellent.