When is Black Friday? Which retailers have the best discounts and deals?

Just a few years ago, most people in Leeds and across Britain hadn’t heard of Black Friday.

But now, the monster shopping event, which started in the US, is a major date in the UK’s shopping calendar as people snap up bargains in preparation for Christmas.

.

Here’s all the crucial info ahead of Black Friday 2017:

WHAT IS BLACK FRIDAY?

On Black Friday, shops’ prices plummet for 24 hours in an attempt to get people splashing the cash in the run-up to Christmas.

The day earned its name as it’s often the day shops ‘move into the black’ – meaning they have enough money to cover their costs.

And it works – as customers often queue for hours, even days, to get their hands on the best bargains.

Unfortunately, the shopping mania can sometimes descend into violence, as people argue over discounted gadgets and appliances.

Many shops release details of their sale items before the day, so there are plenty of ways to bag the best deals.

The trick is to be prepared and organised and to always know what you want before the sales start - to avoid unnecessary spending.

WHEN IS BLACK FRIDAY 2017?

Traditionally, Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving – an American holiday which falls on the fourth Thursday in November.

This year, the event will fall on Friday, November 24.

To mark the festivities, retailers tend to have different discount days throughout the week.

HOW CAN YOU GET THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT?

Shop early in the day

Sadly, queuing up early in the day is the best way to get your pick of discounts.

Often, by the afternoon, the most exciting products have already flown off the shelves.

Don’t just focus on Friday

While many will look to Black Friday for all the best deals, this isn’t always the case.

Keep your eyes peeled all week (and on Cyber Monday) for bags more budget-friendly buys.

Do your research

Been waiting for the sales to purchase an expensive item?

Have a look around online to see the average price of the goods before you fork out for something on a whim.

Often, discounts won’t be as impressive as they first seem.

Watch out for doorbusters

The majority of stores will use doorbusters to get customers through their doors on shopping events.

These stand-out items will be drastically reduced in price, but they tend to be few and far between.

If you’re going to get your hands on one of these items, you may have to fight off some stiff competition.

When in store, try not to get suckered in by any other deals that aren’t actually saving you much money.

Prepare the night before

When placing online orders, heavily discounted items can sell-out in seconds.

To beat queues, it’s worth creating accounts on your favourite retailers’ websites in advance.

If you want to be extra speedy, try putting items that are set to be reduced in price in your basket before the sale period begins.

Then when you check-out, the items will be already reduced in your basket waiting for you.

Stack your vouchers

You may be stung with delivery fees when ordering a cheap item online.

Stacking vouchers, including free delivery or 10 per cent of sale items, can bring the cost of your shopping basket down further.

WHICH SHOPS OFFER DEALS DURING BLACK FRIDAY?

Even though Black Friday isn’t scheduled until November, some stores have already announced that they will be participating in the shopping festivity.

The following retailers have opted into this year’s event...

Argos

ASOS

Boots

B&Q

Mothercare

Currys

Samsung

Microsoft

Amazon

Acer

eBay

Reebok Store

Adidas

Nike

Groupon

La Redoute

Very

New Look

Zalando

Disney Store