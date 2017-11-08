World of food and gifts welcomed at Halifax’s International Market

International Market in Halifax was a big success, traders from around the globe setting up stalls along Southgate, Corn Market, Russell Street and Woolshops with cuisine, crafts and gifts.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, Coun Barry Collins, said: “The International Market in Halifax was another successful event, with traders from around the globe setting up stalls along Southgate, Corn Market, Russell Street and Woolshops with international cuisine, crafts and gifts.

“The event was really popular and well attended over the four days. The weather was lovely and there was a fantastic atmosphere in town.

“We’d love to bring the market back to Halifax and are in the process of agreeing dates for 2018.

“We are also working with the Piece Hall team to assist the operation of their market events and we’ll be looking at a plan of activity together in the new year.”