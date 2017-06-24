Calderdale businesses named in prestigious tourism awards shortlist

The judges for the prestigious White Rose Awards have unveiled their shortlist of this year’s finalists - which features two Calderdale businesses.

Holdsworth House Hotel, Holmfield, is named in the Large Hotel of the Year category, while Sowerby Bridge-based Yorkshire Dama Cheese is up for the Producers and Makers award.

The awards, which are the biggest celebration of tourism in the UK, recognise the very best businesses in Yorkshire.

A glitzy award ceremony will be attended by 1,000 people later this year, when the winners and runners-up will be announced.

Colin Mellors, chair of the White Rose Award judges, said: “Yorkshire’s tourism businesses are truly exceptional - bringing large numbers of visitors and income to the region and enhancing our reputation at home and abroad.

“The sector goes from strength to strength and many of its established stars feature on this year’s White Rose shortlist alongside some welcome new additions.

“What they have in common is their firm commitment to ensuring guests enjoy unrivalled hospitality, produce, facilities and experiences. The fantastic scenery and heritage provide the icing on the cake.

“With so many strong entries, shortlisting was very difficult this year. Choosing the eventual winners is going to be really tough.”

Sir Gary Verity, chief xxecutive of Welcome to Yorkshire, added: “The quality of this year’s entries has been exceptional and makes me feel hugely proud of all the brilliant work going on in tourism in the county.

“It’s an honour to be part of these awards that recognise the many businesses and organisations that make Yorkshire such an amazing destination.

“I extend my thanks to everyone who took the time to enter and huge congratulations to those who have made the shortlist.”