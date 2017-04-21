Calderdale firms receive royal seal of approval from the Queen

Calderdale’s innovative businesses have been given the royal seal of approval after being honoured in this year’s Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

The winners include Mobus Fabrics and Suma, both based in Elland, and Halifax-based manufacturer TSG Associates who are honoured for innovation.

Feature on Suma Foods, Elland...6th July 2016 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

The winners were named today by business secretary Greg Clark on the 91st birthday of The Queen.

Mr Clark said: “The Queen’s Awards for enterprise highlight everything that’s great about UK business today.

“We have some of the best entrepreneurs and innovative minds in the world who are at the heart of small start-ups providing excellent customer service to larger businesses developing global solutions.

“I’m extremely proud to see such a wealth of businesses across Yorkshire being recognised. Through our Industrial Strategy we will be building on the successes of these award-winning businesses.”

Mobus Fabrics, based at Lowfield Business Park, manufactures and distributes high quality, fashion inspired, upholstery fabrics which are ethically sourced, globally distributed with full traceability and due diligence.

CEO, Mike Presley said: “We are delighted and immensely honoured to win a Queen’s Award for Enterprise, the most coveted accolade in British business.

“To have our achievements recognised in this way is a source of great pride for all employees and everyone associated with our company.

“We hope the prestige that comes with this award will help us to open new international markets and continue to build the Mobus brand, both here in the UK and overseas. “

Elland-based Suma Wholefoods has won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category.

Suma is currently in its 40th year and is an ethical wholefood wholesaler with a range that extends to over 7,000 lines of ambient, chilled and frozen goods.

Stephen Newton, a member of Suma’s international sales team, said: “We’re really thrilled at the amazing growth of our international sales, and that we can make delicious, ethical vegetarian food available to a wider audience.

“By winning this award we’re proud to prove that our local business can hold its own against the big players in international trade.”

Having received “Small Business of the Year” Award in October from the Halifax Courier, TSG Associates are celebrating again today after receiving a Queen’s Award for Enterprise Innovation.

TSG Associates lightweight stretcher, the Xtract®2 is the frontline stretcher for the British army and has been heralded as an important advance in battlefield care.

Simon Pennells from the company said: “It is a great honor to receive this Queen’s award. This award is truly a testament to the hard work put in by our whole team.”