Calderdale memorial - listed status for Rishworth’s perfect symbol

A Calder Valley war memorial is among hundreds to be listed nationally over the last year through Historic England’s pledge to protect 2,500 of them by 2018, marking the centenary of the First World War.

The Rishworth War Memorial is described by Historic England as being of naturalistic stone of remembrance design, which utilises local stone, appropriately reflecting its rural Pennine setting and is also a good example of a wayside memorial.

The Grade II First World War memorial was placed there in 1923 with the names of those killed in the Second World War added later. The millstone grit stone for the memorial came from a local quarry and the design was produced by Glendenning & Hanson of Halifax.

Historic England says: “It has strong cultural and historic significance within both a local and national context, and is an eloquent witness to the impact of tragic world events on this local community and the sacrifice it made in the conflicts of the 20th century.”