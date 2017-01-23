Calderdale offers safe and secure home to Syrian refugees

By April this year, Calderdale will have welcomed 50 Syrian refugees to the borough - fulfilling the pledge made by the council in September 2015.

The council made the commitment to offer a new home to the refugees as part of the Syrian Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet will discuss a report on the progress and impact of the resettlement scheme at its next meeting on Monday, January 30.

Councillor Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhoods and communities said: “Calderdale has a long history of welcoming and supporting people who are fleeing persecution and we are pleased that we have been able to offer a safe and secure home to 50 refugees from Syria.

“Most are families with children ranging from babies to teenagers. The children have settled well into our local schools and nurseries and we have been impressed by how quickly they are picking up English.

“Many refugees and asylum seekers have suffered terrible experiences before reaching the UK and it is vital we make sure that the necessary support is in place to help them adjust to their new life in our community.”

The Home Office has agreed to provide additional funding for the Syrian Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme, so the council can support the families for a further four years.

The funding will allow the council to continue delivering English classes, employment support, management of long term health conditions and mental health services and help to integrate and live independently in their new community.

Support is also offered by the Calderdale Valley of Sanctuary, which is committed to building a culture of hospitality and welcome, especially for refugees seeking sanctuary from war and persecution.

Calderdale Council has also successfully applied to the Department of Communities and Local Government’s Controlling Migration Fund for a £430,000 grant, paid over two years, to help support resident communities in local areas where refugees and asylum seekers have been placed.

Cabinet will formally approve receipt of this grant from Government.

The meeting will be held from 6pm at Halifax Town Hall.