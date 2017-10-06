Calderdale's community heroes praised at foundation's awards night

Community and volunteer heroes were celebrated at the Community Spirit Awards 2017 organised by the Community Foundation for Calderdale.

The awards recognise the work that is carried out by charities, community groups and volunteers across the borough.

Community Spirit Award winners

Steve Duncan, CEO of the Community Foundation, said: “We didn’t have an awards ceremony last year, so we wanted to bring it back with a bang. We are blessed with brilliant community groups in Calderdale and they deserve recognition for their work.

“Thanks to our main sponsors we were able to offer a quality award ceremony, including unique bespoke awards for each of the winners which we commissioned from artist Rudi Holmes from Calder Forge”.

To read more about the winners and see more great pictures click here