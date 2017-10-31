Calderdale's historic buildings and heritage under threat

Archaeological sites, places of worship and historic buildings in Calderdale have been named as some of the most ‘at risk’ heritage sites in the country.

A total of 29 places could be lost due to “neglect, decay or inappropriate development” according to Historic England who published its annual ‘Heritage at Risk’ register.

The programme is designed to paint a picture of the overall state of England’s historic places and identify those most in need of safeguarding for the future.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England, said: “The Heritage at Risk Register is an annual health-check of the country’s most special and vulnerable historic places.

"We can celebrate the fact that 387 historic sites have been saved this year across England by organisations and communities working with Historic England and want to thank all those who have cared for at-risk places, bringing them back into life and into use.

"From the volunteer bracken-bashers at prehistoric sites to the apprentices learning and applying traditional craft-skills to medieval buildings, this is a huge, collective labour of love and it is well worth it.

“But across England, thousands of fascinating buildings and places full of history are still at risk and in need of rescue.

"There is much work to do to secure their future. The historic environment has a profound impact on our culture and identity as well as our economy, both locally and nationally, and it’s irreplaceable.”

This is the list of sites in Calderdale that are most at risk.

Akroydon

Elland

Mytholmroyd, Hebden Royd

Church of St Michael and All Angels, Burnley Road, Todmorden

Church of St John, Coley Road, Brighouse

Wesleyan Methodist Chapel, Northgate, Heptonstall

Church of St James, Church Lane, Hebden Royd

Hope Baptist Church, New Road, Hebden Bridge, Hebden Royd

Church of St Thomas Charlestown, St Thomas Street, Halifax

Church of St Paul, Queen's Road, King Cross

Church of St Peter, Town Gate, Halifax

Christ Church, Church Lane, Mount Pellon

Camp at Kirklees Park

Ring cairn known as the Ring of Stones on Ringstone Edge Moor, 800m south of Upper Gosling Royd, Ripponden

Cairnfield on Ringstone Edge Moor, 240m south west of Clay House, Ripponden

Mill gas plant, Shaw Lodge Mills

Ventilation chimney and furnace house 260m south of Park Farm

Malthouse, Kirklees Park, Brighouse

L-shaped aisled barn, Kirklees Park, Brighouse

Home Farm Building No. 6, Kirklees Park, Brighouse

Double aisled barn to north west of Kirklees Priory Gatehouse, Kirklees Park, Brighouse

Scout Hall, Lee Lane, Halifax

Barn to north west of Greenwood Lee, Widdop Road, Heptonstall

Broad Bottom Old Hall, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Royd

Wainsgate Baptist Church, Wainsgate Lane, Hebden Bridge, Wadsworth

Former lock-up, 121, Keighley Road, Illingworth, Halifax

Ovenden Hall, Ovenden Road

Old Lane Mill, Old Lane, Rawson's Mill, Old Lane

Former boiler house and attached chimney to north of Old Lane Mill, Old Lane