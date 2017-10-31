Calderdale's historic buildings and heritage under threat

Archaeological sites, places of worship and historic buildings in Calderdale have been named as some of the most ‘at risk’ heritage sites in the country.
A total of 29 places could be lost due to “neglect, decay or inappropriate development” according to Historic England who published its annual ‘Heritage at Risk’ register.
The programme is designed to paint a picture of the overall state of England’s historic places and identify those most in need of safeguarding for the future.
Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England, said: “The Heritage at Risk Register is an annual health-check of the country’s most special and vulnerable historic places.
"We can celebrate the fact that 387 historic sites have been saved this year across England by organisations and communities working with Historic England and want to thank all those who have cared for at-risk places, bringing them back into life and into use.
"From the volunteer bracken-bashers at prehistoric sites to the apprentices learning and applying traditional craft-skills to medieval buildings, this is a huge, collective labour of love and it is well worth it.
“But across England, thousands of fascinating buildings and places full of history are still at risk and in need of rescue.
"There is much work to do to secure their future. The historic environment has a profound impact on our culture and identity as well as our economy, both locally and nationally, and it’s irreplaceable.”
This is the list of sites in Calderdale that are most at risk.
Akroydon
Elland
Mytholmroyd, Hebden Royd
Church of St Michael and All Angels, Burnley Road, Todmorden
Church of St John, Coley Road, Brighouse
Wesleyan Methodist Chapel, Northgate, Heptonstall
Church of St James, Church Lane, Hebden Royd
Hope Baptist Church, New Road, Hebden Bridge, Hebden Royd
Church of St Thomas Charlestown, St Thomas Street, Halifax
Church of St Paul, Queen's Road, King Cross
Church of St Peter, Town Gate, Halifax
Christ Church, Church Lane, Mount Pellon
Camp at Kirklees Park
Ring cairn known as the Ring of Stones on Ringstone Edge Moor, 800m south of Upper Gosling Royd, Ripponden
Cairnfield on Ringstone Edge Moor, 240m south west of Clay House, Ripponden
Mill gas plant, Shaw Lodge Mills
Ventilation chimney and furnace house 260m south of Park Farm
Malthouse, Kirklees Park, Brighouse
L-shaped aisled barn, Kirklees Park, Brighouse
Home Farm Building No. 6, Kirklees Park, Brighouse
Double aisled barn to north west of Kirklees Priory Gatehouse, Kirklees Park, Brighouse
Scout Hall, Lee Lane, Halifax
Barn to north west of Greenwood Lee, Widdop Road, Heptonstall
Broad Bottom Old Hall, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Royd
Wainsgate Baptist Church, Wainsgate Lane, Hebden Bridge, Wadsworth
Former lock-up, 121, Keighley Road, Illingworth, Halifax
Ovenden Hall, Ovenden Road
Old Lane Mill, Old Lane, Rawson's Mill, Old Lane
Former boiler house and attached chimney to north of Old Lane Mill, Old Lane
