Calderdale’s RSPCA charity shops hit by thieves

Thieves have targeted two Calderdale RSPCA shops stealing money from handbags and a collection tin.

Cash from purses, as well as a passport, were stolen from the charity’s Sowerby Bridge shop, while a tin with money that would have gone towards operations for a sick dog named Koda was taken from the shop on Queen’s Road, Halifax.

Fay Gibbons, event coordinator for the RSPCA Halifax and Huddersfield branch, said: “It’s ever so disappointing to think this could happen.

“All of our staff are working tirelessly to raise these vital funds for Koda and to think that someone could care so little about this cause and steal the money for themselves is very upsetting. As we are a local, self funded RSPCA branch, we rely heavily on the generosity of the Halifax and Huddersfield community to help us keep up our animal welfare work.”

A Just Giving page set up by a customer of the Sowerby Bridge shop has raised more than £250, the first £100 of which will replace the money stolen from the handbags and the excess will go to the branch charity.

Visit to donate www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rspcavolunteersupport and uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/kodasappeal to donate to a fund that will help pay for two operations to help Koda’s breathing problems.