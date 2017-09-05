Canoeing, zip lining and more at Robinwood activity day

Robinwood Activity Centre opened up its its historic Dobroyd Castle headquarters in Todmorden for a day of fun and adventure last weekend.

The aim of the day was to give visitors the opportunity to try some of the activities the centre has to offer as well as raising money for three charities.

Open day at Robinwood Activity Centre, Dobroyd Castle, Todmorden. 13-year-olds Sophie Brady, left, and Katie Donnelly.

This year the charities chosen by the staff at the Todmorden centre are Derian House Children’s Hospice, Home Start Calderdale and the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team.

There was plenty for people to try with canoeing, zip lining and crate stacking just some of the activities on offer at the centre.

For more information on the activity centre and their chosen charities, visit www.robinwood.co.uk