A road was blocked in Calderdale after a two car crash in Shelf last night (Monday).

The smash involved a VW Polo and a Mazda car at the junction of Copper Lane and Carr House Lane.

Police officers and paramedics were called to the scene at 10.50pm.

Parts of the road were blocked as officers cleared the debris and oil spillage from the road.

No-one was seriously injured in the crash.