Car crashes into shop in Sowerby Bridge

A car crashed into a Sowerby Bridge shop this morning, causing delays in the town and surrounding areas.

The incident happened at around 7.30am on West Street, Sowerby Bridge after two cars, one a taxi, were involved in a smash.

There were major delays as emergency services worked at the scene at the Bridge Off Licence and Convenience Store.

Owner Chan Singh, 42, was in the shop at the time of the crash, but escaped unharmed.

He said: “We’re going to have to put a whole new shop front in.”

Mr Singh added that it was not the first time it had happened.

One onlooker described the scene as “absolute havoc”.

A crack could be seen across the shop’s front window, while debris and glass was strewn across the pavement outside.

The force of the crash had caused one of the car’s airbags to activate. The driver sustained minor injuries.

West Street was closed in both directions at the Foundry Street junction while recovery work got underway.

The crash is also thought to have caused a gas leak and engineers were working at the scene in the aftermath of the incident.

