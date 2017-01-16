Cash stolen in Raggalds raid

Cash and office equipment was stolen in a burglary at the Raggalds Bar in Queensbury.

The incident happened between 2 and 4am on Sunday morning at the pub, on Brighouse and Denholme Road.

A statement on the bar’s Facebook page said it would be closed today (Monday) while the clean-up operation gets underway.

It will be open as usual from 12pm on Tuesday. Management thanked people for their support.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170021732.