CCTV appeal after man suffers serious injuries in Halifax assault

Police have released CCTV images as they try to trace two men following an assault in Halifax town centre last night.

A 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the attack, which happened outside McFly’s bar on Commercial Street shortly before midnight.

l

Police would also like to speak to two women who are thought to have intervened in the assault before giving first aid to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to ring Calderdale CID on West Yorkshire Police’s 101 number or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.