Celebrating 25 years of service at the council

Long serving staff at Calderdale Council have been rewarded for their hard work at the Council’s Long Service Award Ceremony at Halifax Town Hall.

Nine employees have recently reached the milestone of 25 years service at the council, with four attending the special Town Hall ceremony on Tuesday 10 October.

The celebration was hosted by the Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ferman Ali, who heard each staff member’s story. All had different career paths, but it was clear that the level of service they have provided over the years has really benefitted the Council and people of Calderdale.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ferman Ali, said: “It was a real pleasure to be involved in the Long Service Awards and present awards to staff who have made a real difference in Calderdale over the 25 years they have each worked at the Council.

“It was really interesting to hear their individual stories which showed the varied work of the Council.”

The staff who received the recognition at the ceremony are as follows: David Connolly, Communities and Service Support who began working at the council in March 1992 as a Graphic Designer.

Sharon Greenwood, Chief Executive’s Office, who started at the council in July 1992 as an Administrative Assistant.

Wendy Halstead, Chief Executive’s Office began in in October 1991 as a Payments Clerk and has since moved through various levels in Finance.

Catherine Williams, Adults and Children’s Services, is the Senior Sign Language Interpreter for the Sensory Team in Calderdale and supports deaf children across the authority, working alongside another interpreter and a deaf instructor.

Other valued staff who were unable to attend the event, but recently reached 25 years of service are:

Stephanie Harrop in Adults and Children’s Services

Kim Hunter in Adults and Children’s Services

Wendy Stott, in Adults and Children’s Services

Beverley Cooper in Communities and Service Support

Barbara Clay in Economy and Environment