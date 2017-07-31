Challenging bootcamp benefits veterans

A gruelling military style bootcamp challenged 25 participants to become soliders for an hour to raise money for the charity Walking With The Wounded.

In order to replicate military training, the bootcamp put participants through their paces with a 2.5 mile run starting at MP Fit, Brighouse, which covered various terrains including woodland and rivers.

The MP Fit charity boot camp with instructor Matthew Jones , in red, leading the way

The success of the event managed to raise £255, proceeds will be used to help veterans integrate back into society and find employment after service.