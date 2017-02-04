Chapel talk looks at the lives of Halifax women 100 years ago

A new series of Illustrated Historical Talks by local historian David Glover starts at Square Chapel Arts Centre at 2pm on Wednesday February 8.

The events are all Fundraisers for Square Chapel and the first of the series is ‘Halifax women’s lives 100 years ago’.

Mr Glover will take a look at the lives of women working in local mills, and ‘in service’ in Calderdale. He also relates the stories of three Halifax Suffragettes, before considering how events of The Great War brought eventual change.

Further titles in the series are: Old Halifax Photos, Part 4 (February 15); ‘The Ghost’ - Sir Marmaduke Langdale, Yorkshire Cavalier (February 22), and Branwell Bronte and His Halifax Friends (March 15) , all at 2pm.

Tickets are £6.00, or £4.00 for concessions; booking through Square Chapel Box Office