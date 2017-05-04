Charity concert to boost the canoeing policeman

A canoeing policeman will be among the beneficiaries of a charity concert organised by Halifax Labour candidate Holly Lynch.

Recently retired Halifax Neighbourhood Inspector Colin Skeath is embarking on a five month challenge canoeing around the UK.

Alongside his nephew, Davis Gould-Duff, he is hoping to be the first person to have taken an open canoe around Britain in a challenge that will cover around 2,500 miles.

They are raising funds for The Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and will be one of three charities to benefit from funds raised through ticket sales for the charity concert at Halifax Minster.

Colin said: “Since retiring as a police inspector in Halifax last year I have been planning an attempt with my nephew to become the first to navigate around the entire UK coast in an open canoe.”

“It’s fantastic that Holly has organised this concert to help my fundraising efforts and it comes after her hard work over the last two years fighting to protect police numbers and keeping officers safe.”

The music for the concert will be a mixture of traditional and modern favourites, provided by The West Yorkshire Police Band, who are Yorkshire area brass band champions.

The concert will take place at 7.30pm on Saturday, May 20, and tickets are available from Halifax Minster, Harveys and the Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre.