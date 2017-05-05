Charity’s fundraising drive for young people’s respite home

An award-winning charity which works to support young adults with learning disabilities and complex health needs is on a drive to raise funds for a new respite house in Ripponden.

The centre is designed to give people with disabilities a short-stay getaway, but in order to get the new four-bedroom bungalow up and running and fully furbished, the charity is looking for any possible donations.

Emma Lee, support worker for the charity said: “This will make a real difference to the lives of a lot of people in the local community.

“The house is adapted to meet the needs of those who will stay there. However, it does need equipping with beds, furniture and other equipment.”

To help the fundraising get underway, an auction evening will be held tomorrow, Saturday May 6, between 7pm and 11pm at The Old Crossleyans Rugby Club, Halifax.

There will be a live band and entertainment, plus a raffle and a buffet. Some of the auction prizes includ a bage day-trip for 12 people, donated by the Anchor Trust, four make-overs donated by Harveys of Halifax, passes for Eureka and more.

For more information, visit www.nextsteptrust.org.uk/auction-update.