Charity’s helpline is just a call away for those at risk of storms this year

A year on from the floods that deluged communities across the north of England last December, the National Flood Forum’s helpline is on standby to support people across Yorkshire who are at risk of flooding this winter.

In the eye of the 2015 winter storms, calls to the charity’s helpline more than doubled compared to the previous year and increased by a third as compared to the devastating floods that wreaked havoc on Christmas celebrations in 2013/14.

The charity’s helpline provides practical and emotional support to anyone affected by flooding and calls to the service spike in the immediate aftermath of a flood event.

From December to January 2015/16 as Storms Desmond, Eva and Frank caused widespread flooding, the helpline took hundreds of calls from people who were most commonly concerned about insurance difficulties - including having no insurance, the process of reinstating a home and financial support to help people recover.

The National Flood Forum also offers face-to-face support once the emergency services have left and for the many months afterwards.

Keith Crabtree, 68, is the longest serving flood warden in the Calder Valley. He said: “It’s no exaggeration to use the word devastation when it comes to flooding. It’s taken a good 12 months for some to recover and I know a lot of places, homes, businesses and people are still going through it now.

“The flood displaced so many people. Many are only just moving back home. Flooding wipes people out.”

The National Flood Forum helpline can be contacted on 01299 403055.