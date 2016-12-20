Charity spreads the love this Christmas

A Halifax charity is spreading the love this Christmas by holding a present giving day tomorrow.

The Yorkshire Children’s Trust, based at Holmfield Mills, has received around 2,000 presents to donate and bring a smile to less fortunate children.

The event will be held at the charity’s base on Holdsworth Road, from 10.30am until 2.30pm.

If you are in receipt of any Government benefit for your children, you can qualify for a free present for each and every child you have.

The charity is urging people to go along tomorrow, with proof of benefit entitlement, to ensure the presents brighten up this Christmas for as many people as possible.

Manager Simon Widdop said: “We want to make sure we help as many local families as possible.

“We understand that many families with sick or disabled children or those on benefits may not be able to afford Christmas so we want to help to make sure no children wake up this Christmas without a present.”

The charity also did its annual visit to Calderdale Royal Hospital last weekend to distribute presents.