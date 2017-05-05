Children’s bikes stolen from shed

Three children’s bikes were stolen from a shed in Northowram.
Police said the incident happened overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday on Upper Lane.
A spokesperson said one of the bikes, a Rocket Jetfuel stunt BMX (pictured) was very distinctive.
They added that a young boy had received the bike as a Christmas present and had been left devastated by the theft.
Anyone with information about the theft or the location of the bikes should ring 101, quoting crime reference 13170200196.
