Children’s centre went crackers for crackers

Illingworth Children’s Centre was one of just a handful of children’s centres to be provided with two ‘Christmas crackers’.

Those who attended the Buddy Bears group had their names put into a hat to be in with a chance to win one of the crackers.

The winners were a parent and a grandma.

Each cracker contained a £20 voucher to spend at a local venue in Calderdale.

The Christmas Crackers scheme was funded by Calderdale Council’s Economic Task Fund and 94 crackers were distributed into the community.

37 local groups and 56 local businesses benefit from the scheme.