Co-op donates cash to Brighouse groups

Community groups in Brighouse are set for a funding boost after the Co-op announced the latest beneficiaries of its membership scheme.

When Co-op members buy own-brand products from food stores or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare, they earn a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to good causes.

Three causes are set to benefit in Brighouse; the Elland Silver Band, Friends Of Highbury School Development Fund, and St John The Divine Rastrick. The average payout to good causes in Brighouse from the first round of the membership scheme in April was £1,765.

Chief membership officer at the Co-op, Rufus Olins, said: “The more people shop, the more we share and we’d really like to increase the amounts that we pay out. So the way communities can help to achieve this is to become a member and shop with the Co-op.”

For more details, visit www.coop.co.uk/membership.