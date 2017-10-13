Colden school continues to be ‘good’, says Ofsted

Colden Junior and Infant School continues to be a good school, according to education watchdog Ofsted, following its short inspection in September.

The school’s Governors and acting headteacher, Mrs Sarah Hetherington, are delighted with the report which judges that “this school continues to be good.”

It noted that “pupils’ outcomes are strong and improving overall at every key stage... pupils are incredibly supportive of each other ...(and) there is a strong culture of keeping pupils safe.”

The dedication and commitment of staff was commented on, as staff are keen to ”reflect on how well their teaching improves pupils’ learning so they can contribute to the school’s journey of improvement at the heart of the local community.”

While there has been a period of turbulence, it was recognised that Governors have worked hard to listen to parents who are now very supportive.

Mrs Hetherington said, “Having Ofsted confirm that we are a good school means that we can now set about focusing on making Colden outstanding again.”

Commenting on this report, outgoing chair of Governors Janet Battye commented that “I am pleased that, although this Ofsted visit took place soon after Ms Hetherington became acting head, it shows that the hard work of the last two years by Governors, staff, and parents is producing a really good Primary education for our children.”

Ensuring an increasing proportion of pupils meet the expected standard in the Year 1 phonics screening check and continuing to develop leadership capacity should be its next steps, says the report.