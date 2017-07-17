Colour clouds shower run!

Clouds of coloured powdered paint showered almost 1,700 runners after the fourth Overgate Hospice Colour Run last Saturday.

Following the 5km run at Savile Park, Halifax, runners were then invited to join the Colour Party, hosted by Bazz from Bazzmatazz Dance Studio, during which fire extinguishers filled with the powdered paint created clouds of colour above the crowd.

Great Day: Organisers say the run was the most successful yet

The event was sponsored by four local companies, Orchard Facilities Management, Brook Miller Mobility, Millhouse World of Wood and MSL Property Care Services, each bringing a team along to man one of the four colour stations positioned around the route, and took pleasure in covering both the runners, and inadvertently themselves, in the paint!

Rebecca Gill, events fundraiser said: “We are so grateful to everyone who took part and made this our best Colour Run yet. Thank you all and here’s to next year!”

The event has already raised £40,000 for the hospice, which is at Elland, with sponsorship still coming in. Sponsorship can be returned to the hospice or any Overgate shop, or paid over the phone by calling 01422 387121. Runners returning sponsorship of £100 or more by July 17 go into a prize draw to win a brand new iPad Air.

Warm-up: Bazz from Bazzmatazz warms runners up. Picture: Jennifer Wood Photography

Get-together: Gareth Knight with daughter Isabelle Knight, four, left, and Ian Melling with Olivia Knight, six

Powder Shower: Clouds of colour float down onto the runners. Picture: Jennifer Wood Photography

All ages: These young runners were among those taking part

Colour Cloud: From the left, Isabel Leyson, Holly Leyson and Cheryl Ambler celebrate