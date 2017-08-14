Come and share your memories of Youth House in its happy heyday

Remember Youth House in its 1960s and 1970s heyday - well, a reunion early in September gives you the chance to recall happy times.

It is at the Shoulder of Mutton, Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge, on Saturday, September 9 (6pm), to share memories and hopefully old photos, of Youth House, Hebden Bridge, events.

Teenagers from Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Mytholmroyd and surrounding areas took part in many of the events organised by the club, including sponsored walks, trips to other youth clubs and residentials.

“In charge of the ‘club’, as it was referred to, was the wonderful ever-patient Bill Atkins assisted by his wife. Other adult volunteers included the late Ron Dobson, Marie Heys and, I think, John Halstead from Halifax,” said one of the organisers, Louise Harrison (nee Sanson). Organisers Stepinac Sheehan (07766 413139), Maggie Shepley (nee Calver), Helen Day (nee Kiely) and Louise (07522 365411) can be contacted on Facebook or by phone, for further details.