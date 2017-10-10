Community’s role - and cash - helped Ravenscliffe School, Halifax, expand

With a new record number of pupils on its roll - 169 now squeezing into a building for a hundred less than that, according to guidelines for students with learning difficulties, and no prospect of additional Government finance - Ravenscliffe grabbed the bull by the horns and asked people to help.

The response from individuals and businesses alike has been magnificent, not least in the form of £250,000 raised in just one night at the Queensbury-based Leo Group - MD Danny Sawrij is a big supporter - summer ball.

Final £130,000 funding to complete the job is still needed - for example, recently the glass and steel balustrade on the raised terrace overlooking the track has been priced at £40,000, given its bespoke design, which is £27,000 above budget.

Sponsors have also included Covea Insurance (Art Room, £30,000), Leo Group (Reception Area, £30,000), Calderdale Rotary (vocational training classroom, £10,000), St James Place Foundation (Community Cafe, £30,000) and principal partners from the beginning Lloyds Banking Group (including £75,000 towards the IT suite) and the Halifax.

Sainsbury’s Halifax, Tesco Bags to School initiative, the Wooden Spoon Charity and around 10 national charitable trusts and foundations have shown major financial support. Calderdale schools, businesses like BHair, Lister Horsfall and Marshall’s Southowram have also made significant contributions and support for the Buy A Brick scheme has amazed.