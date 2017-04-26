Company appointed to drive forward rail station masterplan for Halifax

Ambitious plans for the future of Halifax train station have taken a stride forward.

Calderdale Council has appointed the Leeds office of global professional services and engineering consultancy WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff to take forward plans to deliver the ‘Halifax Station Gateway’.

The company will set out a strategic programme to deliver the existing station masterplan and improve connectivity for the town centre, which is currently undergoing a multi-million pound transformation.

A feasibility design and business case appraisal for the remodelling and regeneration of the station and surrounding public area will be carried out.

The business will provide a range of services from across its specialist teams including transport planning, structures, rail, environment, landscape design and architecture, working with design architects BDP and C Spencer Ltd.

The study will be supported by the Halifax Station Gateway Steering Group, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Network Rail.

As well as improved station facilities, the study also will identify upgrades to road and pedestrian routes from the station through to the town centre.

This will include improved links to the new cultural quarter which includes Eureka, the transformation of the historic Piece Hall, the extension of Square Chapel Centre for the Arts and a new purpose-built central library.

Adrian Kemp, project director at WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff, said: “We are able to draw on UK-wide expertise having worked on major station masterplans in York, London Bridge, Manchester, Newcastle and Stockport – which we also delivered in partnership with BDP.

“This, combined with our teams’ wealth of local knowledge, puts us in a great position to create an exceptional station for the town, and a distinctive gateway to Halifax and Calderdale.

“Our breadth of expertise across multiple disciplines will enable the team to unlock the economic benefits of investing in a better-connected, improved station for the people of Calderdale as well as business and leisure passengers.”

Councillor Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, added: “The Halifax Station gateway is a key part of our strategy to regenerate the town centre and I’m delighted that our plans are now being put into action.

“It’s a very timely development given that The Piece Hall transformation is nearing completion, the new central library will open later this year and work on the Square Chapel extension is well underway.

“As visitors catch their first glimpse of the town as they leave the station they won’t fail to be impressed.”

The final feasibility report is expected to be submitted in October 2017.