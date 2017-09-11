Company ‘s funding for grass cuts keeps key site looking neat and tidy

Keeping grass cut, neat and tidy through spring and summer means a development site at the heart of Todmorden retains an attractive appearance when visitors arrive in town.

But until last week, no-one knew who was undertaking the task.

When the former Abraham Ormerod medical centre site on Burnley Road was fenced off by then owners Walmart-Asda they had maintained the site, cutting the grass around the Incredible Edible Todmorden growing beds there but that ceased two years ago - nit now awaits development by another supermarket company, Aldi.

Mary Clear of IET said they had just discovered Storah Architecture, Halifax Road, had been funding the cuts, undertaken on their behalf by David Bates of Scaitcliffe Gardening.

“For two years we had no idea who was cutting the grass and keeping it so neat - we just found out this week. It is a perfect partnership and shows just what can be achieved with kindness.”

David Storah of the company said after Asda relinquished interest in the site no-one seemed to be cutting the grass.

“We got together and thought we need the place to look smart aand nice. It is opposite the bus station, the path from the railway station into town is by the side of it and it is opposite Todmorden Market, It really ought to look good but nobody seemed to be doing anything.

“I asked David, who does some work for us if he would do it and we have been paying the bill as a community service to Todmorden. We have been involved with the town for a long time and it’s our contribution to the town,” said David.