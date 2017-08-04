Competition: Win a family ticket to see Fax take on Widnes at The Shay in Qualifiers clash

It’s crunch time for Halifax RLFC as they take on the big boys for a place in Super League.

After finishing third in the Championship, this weekend Fax embark on their campaign in The Qualifiers, taking on rugby league heavyweights such as Warrington Wolves for the right to play in the top flight in 2018.

To mark this exciting time of the season, the Courier has teamed up with Halifax RLFC to offer a family ticket (two adults and up to four children) for each of Fax’s home matches in The Qualifiers, starting with the visit of Widnes Vikings to The Shay on Sunday, August 13 (kick-off 3pm).

To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket for the Fax v Widnes match, simply answer the following question:

In which position did Fax finish in the Championship table?

Email your answer to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk - please include your name, address and daytime contact details, and use the subject ‘Fax ticket competition’.

The deadline for receipt of entries is 5pm on Thursday, August 10.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply. For terms and conditions, visit our website - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.