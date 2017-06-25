Conquering Three Peaks challenge in memory of husband Oliver

A Cragg Vale woman has climbed the Three Peaks, raising thousands of pounds for charity in memory of her husband.

Jessica Collinge’s husband, Oliver was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer in 2015 and died on July 4, 2016, aged 28.

Mrs Collinge, 30, and a team of 13 others took on the 24.5 mile challenge and have so far raised more than £14,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Mrs Collinge said: “The whole day was amazingly special and we felt like Ollie was with us for every second.

“The original target was to raise £1,500 so I am absolutely blown away with how much we managed to raise and I am so proud of myself and everyone who took part.

“Ingleborough was the last peak and the weather was so bad that there was next to no visibility, but I just kept thinking that nothing would ever be as hard as what Ollie went through, and this kept me going to the end.”

Oliver, who was a primary school teacher at Tuel Lane Infant School in Sowerby Bridge, was diagnosed with a desmoplastic small round cell tumour, which effects soft tissue. To donate to the cause visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/olliesadventure.