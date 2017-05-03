Coroner seeks help to find family of man who died in Halifax

Coroners are appealing for information to help trace the relatives of a man who died in Halifax yesterday.

Russell Thompson, 61, was living at Elm View at the time of his death.

West Yorkshire Police said today that he had died from natural causes.

A spokesman said: "It is believed Mr Thompson may have a brother and father also living in the Halifax area."

Anyone with any information about his relatives is asked to contact Coroners Officer Stephen Hepplestone on 01274 373721.