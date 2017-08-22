Could a five foot lizard be on the loose in parts of Halifax?

A nile monitor lizard that has the potential to grow up to seven feet could be roaming the streets and parks in Halifax

The West Yorkshire Police force has confirmed they have received reports of a sighting in the King Cross area yesterday morning at 11.35am.

Officers attended the area but nothing was found.

Ashley Skeldon from Kings Cross, who contacted the Haalifax Courier, about the sighting said: "Everyone was saying it was a crocodile but we believe it is a Nile monitor lizard and it is about five feet long.

"Yesterday morning at 10am a massive bulldog type dog went into the park and got chased out.

"We have had the police out and the Environmental Health and they found a big dog bone.

"It's been going on for possibly two or three weeks. Normally they come out in the day because they like the heat but it has been coming out when it's quiet.

"We think it's been had as an illegal pet, been let out because it has got too big and it's now a public safety problem.

"It could attack a small child if it is attacking pet cats and dogs," she said.