Could Chloe be next top model?

Runway 2015 winner Chloe Lockley-Middleton is one of 12 young women hoping to walk off with a modelling contract in the TV series Britain’s Next Top Model.

Chloe, 21, a psychology student at Huddersfield University auditioned for the show in June last year and found herself one of a dozen finalists from between 2,000-3,000 hopefuls.

“I got a call from the producers asking me to go to Manchester where I met three of the team,” said Chloe, who is originally from Southowram but now lives in Huddersfield.

“I had to talk about my life and why I thought I should be on the show. I did a cat walk and filmed some video for the judges.

“They called me in late July to say I had been shortlisted and I was told I was through in September when I was taken to London with the other girls for filming.”

Chloe said the show was very intense at times but the experience she had gained through Runway had helped.

Britain’s Next Top Model premieres on Thursday, March 16 on Lifetime Channel (9pm), the night after Runway 2017.

Over several weeks it will challenge the aspiring models with a number of tests and assignments before the field is narrowed through a series of eliminations and a winner is found.

The panel includes Abbey Clancy, who was a runner-up back in 2006 and Paul Sculfor as head judges.

They are joined by fashion director and style guru Hilary Alexander OBE and celebrity photographer Nicky Johnston.

Chloe entered Runway back in 2015 as a 19-year-old who had just left school and was starting university life.

“It was a really good experience for me, especially the modelling course which was part of the prize that I won,” she said.

“If anyone is unsure whether to enter Runway or not, I say give it a shot, you should do it and it’s fun. Who would say no to a possible career as a model.” .

Chloe went to several castings after winning Runway and has taken part in lots of fashion shows, but she says since filming the TV show she has concentrated on her studies.

However once it has screened she intends picking up modelling again.

So how did Chloe get on?

“I couldn’t possibly tell you,” she says. “You’re going to have to watch to find out.”

And could you be our next winner?

The first entries for this year’s RUNWAY competition have been submitted.

And this week it was announced former winner Chloe Lockley-Middleton will take part in Britain’s Next Top Model which shows the sky really is the limit.

Chloe is hoping to be with us at the RUNWAY 2017 event on March 15 - the day before Britain’s Next Top Model begins.

And next week we’ll feature a fashion shoot with the current RUNWAY winner Natasha Maude.

How you can enter

RUNWAY 2017 is open to young women aged 15 and above. The event takes place on the evening of Wednesday, March 15 at Harveys of Halifax.

All you need to do to enter is submit one head shot with minimal make-up and one full length photograph (100kb or larger) via email by February 27 to tim.worsnop@halifaxcourier.co.uk (snapshots are fine). Please supply your name, age, a daytime telephone number for you or a parent, and head the email Runway 2017.

We will acknowledge your entry by return email and contact you once the closing date has passed.

lRunway is a collaboration between the Courier, Harveys and Morton Gledhill -The Fashion Team.