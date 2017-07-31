Could nude dancing be agreed under new Calderdale sex establishment policy?

Performers will no-longer have to wear nontransparent g-strings in Calderdale in councillors agree a new policy for the licensing of sex establishments in the borough.

It has been recommended to the councillors on the licensing and regulatory committee to consider a draft policy which will be put out for formal consultation in August.

In the report is states that: “A policy will set out the Council’s approach for the benefit of applicants and operators.

“It will also aim to guide and inform the public and other public authorities and aims to ensure transparency and consistency in decision making.”

However, the report also reveals that one of the conditions that says that performers must wear a nontransparent g-string could be removed.

The reports sates: “Condition 6 has been removed from the standard conditions for sexual entertainment venues with the policy to be in line with the Combined Authorities including York’s standard conditions.

“The authority has also received a written request for Condition’s 6’s removal from the current licence holder for La Salsa.

“Condition 6 states that performers at all times shall wear a nontransparent g-string or similar on the appropriate part of the body, and at no time will it reveal any part of their genitalia or anus.”

In 2014 an application to allow dancers to perform nude during lap dances at the Halifax club has been turned-down.

Current Government legislation provides local authorities to adopt a policy and standard conditions relating to sexual entertainment venues, sex shops and sex cinemas.

The report said a clear policy is advised by the Home Office to ensure that any decision making on this type of licensing is clear and transparent and is in line with Home Office guidance.

On June 9, the draft policy for Calderdale was sent to colleagues at West Yorkshire Police, Calderdale’s safeguarding team and Calderdale’s Community Safety Partnership Manager.

Councillors will meet at Halifax Town Hall on August 7 at 6pm to discuss the draft licensing policy.