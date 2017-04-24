Councillor prepares to run again in Calder Valley

CALDERDALE councillor Joshua Fenton-Glynn has signalled he wants to stand again as Labour’s candidate in the Calder Valley seat.

Coun Fenton-Glynn stood for the party in 2015 in Calder Valley which was one of Labour’s target seats.

However, Conservative MP Craig Whittaker successful defended the seat with a majority of 4,427.

Confirming his decision to stand, Coun Fenton-Glynn said: “I’m standing because Calder Valley deserves an MP who will be a strong voice for our area.

“A strong voice on funding for local schools, a strong voice for flood defences and a strong voice for local and regional development.”