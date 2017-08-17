Councillors to be given guided tour of proposed £30m Mytholmroyd flood scheme

A guided walking tour of Mytholmroyd to share plans for the new £30m flood alleviation scheme proposed for the village is being hosted for ward councillors.

They have been invited to meet the Environment Agency’s project team tomorrow on Friday August 18 to share their plans for the project on site and ask any questions.

Mark Tupman, senior advisor with the Environment Agency, said: “Our aim is to explain to the local councillors, who represent the people of Mytholmroyd, our plans for the scheme so that they fully understand the timing of various activities and have a point of contact throughout the two-year project.

“We would like to give them an opportunity to ask any questions and raise any concerns and see first- hand the plans by taking a walk around the site.

The Calderdale Flood Partnership Board recently approved the allocation of funding of the major flood scheme to improve the protection for homes and businesses in Mytholmroyd

The Environment Agency will be submitting a series of submissions for planning permission this week, with further submissions planned for September and construction is expected to commence in the Autumn.

The scheme for Mytholmroyd has been developed in partnership with Calderdale Council, the local community, and partners. As design work is finalised, the current options for the scheme include:

· New, raised flood and improved walls

· The relocation of Caldene Bridge

· Widening of the river channel at key locations

· Strengthening and waterproofing of buildings next to the river.

The Leader of Calderdale Council, Councillor Tim Swift, said: “The works in Mytholmroyd are part of an ongoing programme to reduce the risk of flooding across Calderdale.

“We’re keen for people in the local community to keep up to date with the works, which they can do by visiting www.eyeoncalderdale.com or popping in to the Mytholmroyd flood information centre during opening hours.”

The second phase of a demolition is currently being carried out at a site on the main A646 Burnley road through the village which is expected to take a further six weeks.

This involves demolishing three two-storey buildings, including a former post office, which has been relocated to the nearby Grange Dene complex.

The demolition of the buildings is being done carefully in order to deal with the constraints associated with their proximity to the highway, the river, and the fact they are within a conservation area.

Historic England, the Environment Agency and Calderdale Council are all keen that the stone is re-used”.

The properties are being demolished to prevent any further collapse during another flood event.

Plans are for the scheme to be completed in phases and widening the river at Greenhill Industrial Estate will continue to be explored.

A flood information centre is open in the village offering the public advice on flood resilience and the opportunity to speak to Environment Agency staff about plans for flood schemes in Calderdale.

Following the flooding of December 2015, the Environment Agency has completed six new schemes, reducing flood risk to 500 homes as part of a £9 million recovery programme across Calderdale. In Mytholmroyd, significant work to clear the channel, repair damaged walls and make safe damaged buildings has already been carried out.