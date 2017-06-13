Countdown is on to school’s charity art exhibition and auction

Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College’s art and photography exhibition and auction is now just days away and promises to showcase the best of local and national talent.

The event is the biggest on the school’s calendar this year and will be held this Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, at the Viaduct Cafe Gallery at Dean Clough, Halifax.

All proceeds will go to the Ravenscliffe@Spring Hall project - a purpose-built sixth form college and community centre which will be track side at Spring Hall. More than 85 arists have been busy delivering their work in preparation for the exhibition, including Suman Kaur, winner of the BBC’s Big Painting Challenge.

The exhibition will kick off with a VIP invite-only special preview evening on Friday. Drinks and canapés will be provided by 53° North and Ricci’s Tapas and Cicchetti - the latest local business to show support for the event.

Saturday and Sunday are free entry, but donations are welcome and disabled access is available. Opening times are 11-4pm on Saturday and 11-3pm on Sunday.

Head teacher Martin Moorman said: “This Ravenscliffe@SpringHall Art and Photography Exhibition has been organised with two very specific goals in mind.

“Firstly we hope to raise the profile of the Ravenscliffe@SpringHall development, a much needed building resource for young people with learning difficulties in Calderdale which is still some £250,000 short of its target for completion of the build and it’s equipping.

“Additionally, through this event we want to help and support the great work of local artists and photographers by showcasing their talents and hopefully helping them to sell some of their work.

“Exhibiting at the world renowned Dean Clough Galleries gives credibility to both aspirations - we are very grateful that the Dean Clough team have offered us such great support in the hosting of this event.”

Artist and exhibitor Matthew Evans added: “I am really honoured and excited to be taking part in this event.

“Dean Clough has long been a prime example of regeneration, rising from dereliction to give a home and focus to so many creative minds and ambitions and providing a cultural jewel within the heart of Halifax.

“This exhibition gives a great opportunity to celebrate and highlight new and established artistic talent, as well as supporting a great local cause too.

“I also hope that this show will allow many more people to become involved with all the other activities that the school is involved with too.”

Everyone can get involved by placing a bid in the charity auction. If you would like a bidding form and auction brochure, email artexhibition@ravenscliffe.calderdale.sch.uk.