Couple celebrate diamond day

Fairground attraction led to 60 diamond years of marriage for a couple celebrating the special milestone.

Patricia and Brian Barrand, of Lightcliffe, will mark their anniversary today, after first meeting at school as youngsters.

Brian, 81, had moved to the area in 1940 from Alderney, in the Channel Islands, and Patricia, 80, originally came from Barnsley.

The pair attended junior school together in Lightcliffe, but then went their separate ways - Brian to St Martin’s Secondary Modern School, Brighouse, and Patricia to Victoria Secondary Modern School, also in Brighouse.

They didn’t see each other for many years, until they reunited at a fair in Halifax when Patricia was 17 years old.

She said: “He had lovely, dark, curly hair.”

The couple hit it off and began courting for around three years until they tied the knot on April 20, 1957, at Halifax Register Office, a day which Patricia described as “beautiful”. The pair had stints living in Hipperholme, Brighouse and Lightcliffe, before settling in their home, just off Leeds Road, Lightcliffe, 13 years ago.

Brian served in the forces in France in 1954 for one year and was then employed as a French polisher. He worked for a number of Brighouse companies, including James Royston wire works, and also worked at the former Halifax Civic Theatre for 15 years until 1995. Patricia worked at Leach’s in Brighouse and Firth Carpets, before becoming a care assistant at Northowram Hospital until her retirement in 2000.

They have three children; Glynn, 58, Dawn, 55, and Tracey, 51; four grandchildren; Gavin, Max, Joel and Jamiee and two great grandchildren; Frankie and Minnie, with another on the way.

Speaking about their life together, Patricia said: “We’ve always tried to help people. We’ve had lots of lovely holidays and family has been the highlight.

“We have been lucky in many respects.”

And their words of wisdom for a happy marriage?

“Take things as they come. Make time for other people and help with your families. Enjoy life as best you can.”

The couple enjoyed a holiday in Tenerife as part of their celebrations, will enjoy a family meal and are planning a party for the summer.