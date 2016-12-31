Courier Review of the Year

As the year draws to a close, we look back on what made the headlines in 2016 - 12 months of highs and lows for Calderdale including the aftermath of the devastating floods and Halifax Town’s historic Wembley win.

January: The year started with Calderdale battling back after the Boxing Day floods.

February: Work on Calderdale’s biggest investment for 100 years was about to tranform Halifax town centre. Also Happy Valley returned to our screens and plenty of familiar locations were featured.

March: A drugs bust to crack down on dealers in Halifax led to 27 arrests and class A drugs and equiptment seized.

April: An inquest heard an elderly man, who was badly beaten on his doorstep in 2014, never got over the attack.

May: Halifax Town were victorious when they travelled to Wembley to play Grimsby in the FA Trophy Final.

June: The biggest ever investigation into child sexual exploitation in Calderdale led to 15 men being jailed for more than 168 years.

July: Fire and explosions ripped through an industrial building in Shelf. Also the family of a soldier who was killed in Iraq were demading answers after the findings of the Chilcott report.

August: Plans to build on green belt land around Calderdale were unveiled with 64 local green spaces under threat.

September: The start of a new waste collection scheme led to hundreds of bins going uncollected, some for over a month. Also a family suffered a terrifying arson attack outside their home.

October: Hospital chiefs decided Calderdale Royal would keep its A&E, as well as plans to expand the hospital.

November: Organisers of the Rotary Shoebox Appeal expressed their gratitude after an overwhelming response from the community.

December: The people of Calderdale showed the true meaning of Christmas with thousands of presents being donated to good causes and people in need across the borough.

Share your thoughts on your highlights of 2016 and your hopes for the year ahead.

