81-year-old woman robbed of handbag in Todmorden

Police are trying to trace two people who may have seen an 81-year-old woman robbed of her handbag in Calderdale.

She was walking along Harehill Street in Todmorden at around midday last Wednesday (November 1) when a man approached her from behind, pushed her to the ground and grabbed her handbag making off towards Pennine Care Home Gardens.

West Yorkshire Police say that two potential witnesses are believed to have walked along Burnley Road near to the Jacks House pub and officers are keen to speak to them as they may have information that could assist with their enquiries.

Det Con Joanne Nichols of Calderdale CID said; “This has clearly been a traumatic experience for the victim, who is understandably very distressed following the incident. Thankfully she was not seriously injured.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident to think back to if they saw anything suspicious, or someone running away from the area."

Anyone with information should speak to police by calling 101 and quoting 13170508785. Information can also be passed anonymously and in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.