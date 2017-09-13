Anti-social use of fireworks to be tackled by Calderdale police

Police officers in Halifax are launching a crackdown on anti-social use of fireworks and reminding people about the laws on the use of them.

It is also an offence to throw or set off fireworks in any highway, street, public space or within 50 feet of the centre of a road.

Fireworks are traditionally used to celebrate all manner of festivals throughout the year, but can also be abused by people using them in an anti-social way such as setting them off outside of designated times.

Sergeant Anna Hall, of the Halifax Neighborhood Policing Team, said: “Fireworks are a popular way to celebrate all kinds of celebrations including anniversaries and weddings and we know many people enjoy seeing them. Many people often don’t realise the wider impact of their fireworks on their neighbours or the wider community and we are just reminding people of their obligation to abide by the law.

“The majority of people use fireworks responsibly and within the limitations of the law, and we want to inform and educate people so that they can be enjoyed during celebrations without disrupting those not involved.

“We don’t want to be kill-joys, we just want everyone to enjoy their celebrations with some sensitivity and awareness for others.

“We are working closely with all our partners to not only remind people of their obligations, but also to visit licensed retailers to check their practices when selling and distributing fireworks.”

Fireworks can be released at any time throughout the year, however must not be used between the hours of 11pm and 7am.

Exceptions include Bonfire Night (when fireworks can be released until midnight) and New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year (when they can be released until 1am).

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, Councillor Susan Press, said: “Many people enjoy watching fireworks, but it’s important to remember that there are restrictions on the times they can be set off and rules about where they can be used.

“These rules are in place to ensure that the use of fireworks is enjoyable and doesn’t disrupt the local community. Even if you’re using fireworks before the 11pm curfew, it’s sensible to let neighbours know you’ll be setting off fireworks, especially if they have young children or pets.

“The noise from fireworks can be upsetting and the Council’s Environmental Health team can get involved if this becomes a problem.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton said: “As we frequently remind the public, fireworks can be lethal if used without care.

“We support our partners in asking for people to use fireworks responsibly, and would add a plea to use them safely and in accordance with the Firework code.”

Anyone with any information about inappropriate or anti-social use of fireworks can contact the local neighborhood policing team via 101.