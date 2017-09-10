Armed police called to disturbance involving gun in Halifax street

Armed police were called to a residential street in Halifax after reports of a disturbance involving a gun.
A fight had broken out in Thrum Hall Lane, just off Gibbet Street, at around 7.15pm on Friday night.
It sparked rumours on social media that there had been a shooting in the town.
But police today said the weapon had turned out to be a BB gun and no injuries were reported.
Inspector Carlton Young, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "We got a call reporting there was a disturbance, a bit of a fight going on in Thrum Hall Lane.
"There were initially reports of a firearm involved and we did send armed officers.
"Enquiries have established that the item involved was actually a BB gun."
He said two male suspects had been arrested and questioned as enquiries continued.
