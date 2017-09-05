Arson investigation begins after fire at derelict hotel in Todmorden

Police have begun an investigation into a fire which began at a derelict hotel in Todmorden this morning.

Fire crews from three separate services were drafted in to tackle a blaze at the old Scaitcliffe Hall hotel in Burnley Road, which had been earmarked for a potential redevelopment back in 2015.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from Todmorden was sent to the scene after an emergency call at 7.30am.

Two fire engines from Rochdale and one from Burnley also attended.

A spokeswoman said: "This was a disused building and there were two small seats of fire in the ground floor of the property.

"A full search of the property was carried out to make sure there was no-one else inside – there was not."

Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also involved in the response.

Firefighters finished work at the scene at around 10.20am.

West Yorkshire Police is now investigating the fire as a suspected arson.

The Grade II listed hall dates back to at least the 17th century but was rebuilt in the 19th century, before annexes were added in its heyday as a hotel in the late 20th century.